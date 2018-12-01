What Queensland really thinks of megamine

QUEENSLAND voters are divided over the Adani coalmine, and opposition to the controversial project is hardening.

A new YouGov Galaxy poll conducted for News Queensland showed 44 per cent opposed to the project while 38 per cent supported it.

A February poll this year had voters for and against equally split at 44 per cent.

One in five voters remain uncommitted, the poll of 839 voters found.

In a sign of division between city and country, there were more opponents (47 per cent) than supporters (34 per cent) in southeast Queensland while these numbers were reversed in regional areas, with 47 per cent support and 38 per cent opposition.

Opinion is also divided among Labor and LNP voters. Just over half of LNP voters back the mine while close to a third oppose it.

Among Labor voters, about a quarter are in favour and half in opposition.

.

The findings suggest the mine will continue to face political challenges, after the Indian conglomerate announced it would go ahead with a self-funded project that is much smaller than its original plans.

Adani Mining this week unveiled plans for a $2 billion open cut mine along with a smaller rail line that will transport 27.5 million tonnes of thermal coal for export once it is ramped up.

The plan promises to turbo charge the sluggish economies of central and north Queensland, with Townsville and Rockhampton to become bases for fly in, fly out workers who will make up the bulk of the 1500 jobs on the project.

More than 8000 direct and indirect jobs could be created over the ramp-up and construction phases, according to Queensland Resources Council forecasts.

The federal government has welcomed the Adani proposal but Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Bill Shorten both warned they were not convinced it would go ahead.

Mr Shorten yesterday backed the right of school children to walk out in protest at a lack of action on climate change.

But Resources Minister Matt Canavan savaged the protests, saying "the best thing you learn about going to a protest is how to join the dole queue".