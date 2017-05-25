Poll shows low levels of child flu vaccination

A RECENT study shows that only 30% of parents across Australia are planning to immunise their children against the flu, and local health authorities say that comes from an unplaced distrust of the vaccine, and misunderstanding of its seriousness.

The statistics come from the Australian Child Health Poll, authored by the Melbourne Royal Children's Hospital, which also found that more 32% of NSW parents incorrectly believe that healthy kids don't get seriously unwell from the flu and one in five (21 per cent) think that the flu is not a serious disease.

The results show that parents who hold these misbeliefs are considerably less likely to be planning to vaccinate their children against the flu this winter, despite their recommendation for all children over six months to be vaccinated.

Director of the North Coast Public Health Unit Paul Corben said he wasn't surprised to see the results, and matched with local statistics.

"Generally people see influenza as a mild ilness and don't believe it can make people quite ill,” he said.

"But 20% of our influenza notifications which are laboratory confirmed are in children under 10, and some of those kids can get quite sick..

"Our advice is that people talk to their GP about getting a flu shot for their child, but it is recommended for them as they are the most vulnerable.”

Dr Nicholas Cooper from the Grafton GP Super Clinic said that while the uptake for influenza vaccine was good, it did not transfer to children.

"We have had a fantastic uptake in the older age group in Grafton but have not seen as many children as we would like for flu shots,” he said.

"The vaccine is extremely safe so we hope parents realise the benefits for their kids.”

Mr Cooper said there were numerours posters around the clinic promoting vaccination, and it was their message that it was never too late to vaccinate.

Director of the Australian Child Health Poll, paediatrician Dr Anthea Rhodes, said that each year in Australia thousands of children become unwell with the flu and more than 1,500 children are hospitalised with flu-related complications. The flu vaccine is recommended for all children over six months of age.

"Children, including healthy children, are more likely to catch the flu than adults (20-30 per cent of children compared to 10-30 per cent of adults) and healthy children under five are the group most likely to be hospitalised for neurological or respiratory complications related to flu,” Dr Rhodes said.

"Around half of all children who become seriously unwell and die from the flu are previously healthy children, with no underlying medical conditions.”

Dr Rhodes also moved to dispel a common myth of the flu vaccine in the community.

"We were surprised to see how much confusion still exists in the community about catching flu from the flu vaccine, with one in ten parents subscribing to the myth, and nearly a third being unsure about this,” she said.

"This is an important reminder to keep educating people that there is no live virus in the flu vaccine so you cannot catch the flu from the flu vaccine.”