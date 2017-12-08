Menu
POLL: Who is Clarence Valley's most influential?

Bill North
by

FOR the past week The Daily Examiner has counted down the Power 30 - Honouring The Most Influential People In The Clarence Valley.

Who will be number one? All will be revealed, including the top 10, in an 8-page liftout in the Saturday edition of the DEX.

<< POWER 30: Full list of most influential people in the Clarence Valley >>

Meanwhile, it's your turn to have your say on the Power 30, and vote for who you think is the Clarence Valley's most influential people.

Please comment below with who you think will be - or should be - number one. Or better yet, have a go at predicting the full top 10.

Here's your chance to tell us who you think holds most sway in the Clarence Valley.

Topics:  most influential power 30 power 30 clarence valley

Grafton Daily Examiner
