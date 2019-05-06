Candidates for Page in the 2019 Federal Election on May 18: Kevin Hogan (Nationals), Patrick Deegan (ALP), Daniel Reid (Greens), Alison Waters (Animal Justice), John Mudge (UAP), Peter Walker (CDP) (no photo supplied) and Fiona Leviny (Independent).

Candidates for Page in the 2019 Federal Election on May 18: Kevin Hogan (Nationals), Patrick Deegan (ALP), Daniel Reid (Greens), Alison Waters (Animal Justice), John Mudge (UAP), Peter Walker (CDP) (no photo supplied) and Fiona Leviny (Independent). Bill North

WITH just two weeks to go before the 2019 federal election, it's time to ask Clarence Valley voters who they think should represent us in Federal parliament for the next three years.

Reader poll Who will you vote for in the seat of Page at the 2019 Federal Election? FIONA LEVINY - Independent

ALISON WATERS - Animal Justice Party

PETER WALKER - Christian Democratic Party (Fred Nile Group)

JOHN MUDGE - United Australia Party

DANIEL REID - Greens

KEVIN HOGAN - Nationals

PATRICK DEEGAN - Labor

Undecided

I'll be voting informal Vote View Results

According to figures in the latest poll conducted by the Lismore-based Northern Star, Labor's Patrick Deegan could score a landslide victory in the seat of Page.

The results suggested voters were poised to dump Nationals incumbent Kevin Hogan from the seat he has held since 2013 and would shift significantly in Labor's favour, after Mr Deegan received 70 per cent of the vote.

Mr Hogan had only 20 per cent of the final vote. Greens candidate Daniel Reid was third with 3 per cent, and both Fiona Leviny (Independent) and John Mudge (United Australia Party) tied for fourth place, receiving just 1 per cent.

Meanwhile, Alison Waters (Animal Justice Party) and Peter Walker (Christian Demcrats), who were surprise additions to the candidate list, both received fewer than 10 votes between them. The poll also revealed 1 per cent of voters were undecided.

However, an earlier poll which featured only Hogan, Deegan, Reid, Leviny and Mudge predicted a tighter race and for Hogan to retain the seat with 47 per cent of the vote and Deegan second on 41 per cent.

Meanwhile, we acknowledge few of our readers from the Clarence Valley, which sits entirely in the seat of Page, would have voted in the polls. So we have created this similar poll with results to be released in The Daily Examiner, together with the final pitch from each of the candidates, on election day on Saturday, May 18.