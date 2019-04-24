POLL: Who's getting your vote to become the next Page MP?

PAGE voters will be heading to the polls in four weeks time to decide who they want representing them in Canberra.

The May 18 federal election will see the incumbent Nationals MP Kevin Hogan defending his seat for the third time.

Those putting their hand up to challenge Mr Hogan for the seat of Page are Labor candidate Patrick Deegan, Greens candidate Daniel Reid, Independent candidate Fiona Leviny and United Australia Party candidate John Mudge.

Over the next months where each candidate will be making a string of promises and election commitments across the electorate but The Northern Star wants to know what you think about our candidates.

Who are you voting for in the federal election on May 18?

This poll is anonymous and your personal vote won't be made public.

And if you didn't even realise there was an election coming up or don't know enough about the candidates, The Northern Star has put together a quick guide on who is running for the seat of Page.

The electorate of Page includes the Lismore, Kyogle, Richmond Valley and Clarence River local government areas as well as parts of Ballina Shire and the Coffs Harbour LGA.