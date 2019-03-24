Poll workers give back to community and each other

Bev Anderson for Nationals, Brent Jennings for Greens and Sandra Woods for Labor at the Palmers Island Voting Booth.

Adam Hourigan

THERE were only a few people handing out at the Palmer Island school voting booth, but one familiar face said that she wouldn't want to be anywhere else.

With a pile of Trent Gilbert's sheets in her hand, Sandra Woods greeted the crowds at the school, having pushed the Labor line at elections since 1986.

Ms Woods is the wife of former state and federal member Harry Woods, who first ran in 1990, and she said handing out was a way of repaying the people who had voted Labor over the years.

And her fellow handers out agreed.

"It's a way of being part of the community, and giving back,” Brent Jennings, who was representing the Greens said.

Ms WOods said she had always enjoyed being at the small schools over the years, after working at the pre-poll as well at other booths over the years.

"The company is always good,” she said. "We share coffee, we share lunches, we look after each other.

"And we talk politics and the discussion is always good.

"You hear of polling boohts where it can get nasty but Palmers Island has always been very respectful all the time I've worked here.”

With just five seconds to seemingly sell the message, the group agreed that it wasn't their job to change someone's mind, but to give recognition to their candidate to the voters.

"I think voters, they are much more prepared this year,” Ms Woods said.

"In the past there has been a lot of traditional voting, but I think people are becoming a bit more savvy now.”