Pollie tells activists to leave our farmers alone

INTERACTIVE MAP: A number of local facilities including greyhound training kennels, piggeries, hatcheries and even the Coffs Harbour Racecourse are listed. Janine Watson

FEDERAL Member for Page has urged activists to "leave our farmers alone” and warns they could face fines of more than $400,000.

Kevin Hogan says the activist group Aussie Farms who publish a farm website is hell-bent on attacking farmers.

"They publish private information about Australian farmers and agricultural producers including their website names and addresses, exposing them to potential trespass, biosecurity hazards, and reputational damage,” Mr Hogan said.

"The group refuses to take down the website with the information.

The Aussie Farms Map took eight years to compile and was launched publicly in January. Their website describes it as a 'comprehensive, interactive map of factory farms, slaughterhouses and other animal exploitation facilities across Australia.'

They say the map is an effort to force transparency on an industry dependent on secrecy.

There are a number of local facilities plotted on the map including the Coffs Harbour Racecourse and various greyhound training kennels in Grafton.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan. TREVOR VEALE

Mr Hogan has condemned the group's actions saying farmers have had to suffer drought and floods.

"And now they have the threat of their homes and animals being subjected to an attack from activists.

"We are bringing the Aussie Farms website under the Privacy Act, exposing it to potential penalties of more than $400,000 if it breaches the Act.

"The Aussie Farms website is intended to be an attack map for activists and is already working as one,” he said.