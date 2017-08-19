20°
Opinion

A walk inside Parliament's gift shop

Michael Burlace
and Pollie Tickled | 19th Aug 2017 6:00 AM
This whole dual citizenship thing is not all it is cracked up to be for our pollies.
This whole dual citizenship thing is not all it is cracked up to be for our pollies. SIphotography

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

I'M NOT good at shopping, I'm too busy being a farmer, attending coal mining conferences, running the Nats and swanning around when Malcolm's overseas.

But I needed to buy Shorten something for his birthday. So I went to Parliament's souvenir shop. I didn't mean to follow those Greens. One was that Larissa. If God wanted her breastfeeding in public He wouldn't have invented bottles.

I found a plastic mug with "I'm a blocker" on it - that's Bill.

As I was about to pay for it, the nice man offered some two for one deals. "Today we have the two weddings for one deal. That lets you have a straight marriage and a gay marriage."

"Stop right there, young man." Phew, he nearly had me with that one. Embarrassing if Security looked in my shopping bag.

"All right, rather than being stuck at deputy, if you buy two citizenships for one we could get you to be leader of another country and equal with Malcolm or Bill at international events.

"We're low on some, but we have plenty for North Korea. No? Iraq? Too many boat people. And Russia is too close to Trump and that's not a good place to be, even for you."

He sneaked an envelope from under the counter. "This is the last one for New Zealand. Just sold one to that customer in the green shirt. I've met a few Kiwis. Same as us except when it comes to sporting success. Sheep, cattle, mostly white. You'd look good as Kiwi PM."

So I took it. A bargain.

"What a mug!" That's what Malcolm said when I told him about the deal. "Don't tell anyone," he added behind his hand.

Well, of course not, I know how to keep a present a secret.

Eventually I had to tell. Malcolm said "What a mug." Dunno why he's so interested in a teacup. Not like there's a storm in it.

But I have to go to the High Court, just like back in school.

The bloke from the shop was sweet about it, not that I'd say that about a man.

He said I just needed to marry someone who was 100% Aussie and that would dilute the NZ citizenship.

But the missus said she's never sharing me with another woman.

Again the man had the answer. "Remember that other offer, the one with two sets of vows? If I buy that at a staff discount, you could marry me," he said.

Tempting. Aussie Deputy PM, New Zealand PM and two lovers.

So I said I'd do it. "Whaddaya mean I can't marry you till after the plebiscite? Before that, the High Court might sack me and I'd have to fight Windsor and we used all the dirt we had on him last time."

Anyhow, Julie solved it. "Hillary had this great idea. Blame some other country, one you don't like. Remember those All Black wins? We blame the Kiwis for sneaking citizenship packs into the souvenir shop."

And sure enough, Julie criticised NZ Labour for dobbing me in. Nobody cares Labour isn't in government and couldn't have done it and Jacinda's only been in the job a few days.

We're just happy to have someone else to blame. Beats taking responsibility.

Pollie Tickled is a satirical column.

Topics:  dual citizenship michael burlace pollie tickled

Council forced to raise rate peg

Council forced to raise rate peg

IPART demands 0.5% rate peg change to council's long-term financial plan

Fires burn throughout the Clarence Valley

There are a number of fires burning in the Clarence Valley right now.

Strong winds has made fighting fires difficult for RFS

PROPERTY BOOM: Is it a good time to buy in the Clarence Valley?

Sold On magazine inserted into The Daily Examiner on Wednesday, 23rd August, 2017 provides an in-depth property market analysis and profile of each suburb in the Clarence Valley.

Sold On is the essential Clarence Valley property market handbook

NBN delay a blessing?

Is the delay of the NBN roll-out to parts of the Clarence Valley a good thing?

Rollout may offer fibre to home option

Local Partners

Liberty for all children at Jacaranda Park

All-abilities playground to set the standard for parks in the Clarence Valley

PHOTO GALLERY: Camera club captures Upper Clarence beauty

The property provided a fantastic backdrop for photographers to experiment with their skills.

Majestic landscape provides perfect backdrop for photo camp

A murder mystery to challenge Midsomer's

Dan Fahey, centre, as Lt. Frank Cioffi with some of the cast of Curtains. The Criterion's latest production opens tonight and runs across two weekends.

Curtains is an comic romp from the creators of Chicago and Cabaret

12 things to do this week

Cast of Curtains, the new show at the Criterion Theatre in Grafton.

There's plenty on this week in the Clarence Valley

Third time lucky for memorial day

REMEMBRANCE: Loved ones and fellow truck drivers will come from as far as Sydney and Queensland to remember those who have lost their lives on the roads at the Grafton Truck Drivers Social Club Memorial Wall Service on Saturday.

Truck drivers memorial service scheduled for this Saturday

Taylor Swift wipes presence off social media

TAYLOR Swift has completely disappeared off social media — and her fans don’t know what to think.

Swedish TV drama turns up heat

Louise Nyvall stars in the Swedish TV series Farang.

Scandinavian crime thriller goes troppo

Aboriginal artists' call to action

Anwar Young, winner of this year's overall prize and last year's young artist prize.

Important messages of survival and healing

Radio host Matt Okine leaps to small screen

Valene Kane, Matt Okine and Harriet Dyer star in the TV series The Other Guy.

First foray into acting a long time in the making

Hollywood’s new highest paid actress

Jennifer Lawrence had to settle for third this year behind Emma Stone and Jennifer Aniston.

CAN you guess who has dethroned Jennifer Lawrence?

Movie trailer dubbed too racy for TV

Alicia Vikander stars in Tulip Fever.

THE trailer for Tulip Fever is so saucy some networks have banned it

Liz Hurley, 52, has never looked better

She’s definitely not shy to pose in a bikini.

Life in your 50s has never looked as good as it does on Liz Hurley.

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

199 home sites approved in Evans Head

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture.

Manufactured Home estate approved near aerodrome

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR