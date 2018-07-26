Polocrosse club set for annual carnival

Players joining in at The Grafton Polocrosse Club training day on Sunday.

Players joining in at The Grafton Polocrosse Club training day on Sunday. Ebony Stansfield

POLOCROSSE: Grafton Polocrosse Club is gearing up for a big weekend when the club hosts its annual carnival this weekend.

The weekend will kick off with a barbecue tomorrow night, and the polocrosse action will start at 8am Saturday morning and run through until the finals on Sunday afternoon.

Grafton Polocrosse Club's Melissa McGrath said the weekend has attracted some significant sponsorship locally and across the state and the club has been overwhelmed with the generosity and support of the community.

"This means that there are some fantastic prizes up for grabs,” she said.

"The club has grown considerably in numbers this year and will field at least four teams of their own for the weekend. This will certainly help provide for some home- sown enthusiasm and support.”

McGrath said the highlight of this year's carnival will be the Saturday night matches where the A Grade teams will go head-to-head before the juniors show them how it's done, all under lights.

Anyone interested in joining or supporting the club is invited to contact president Scott Bergen on 0457 341 530.