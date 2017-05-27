Polocrosse hits fever pitch at Hawthorne Park

ALL SYSTEMS GO: This weekend Grafton Polocrosse Club hosts its first annual carnival at Hawthorne Park since the club re-formed.

POLOCROSSE: The newly re-formed Grafton Polocrosse Club scores a major goal in its rejuvenation when it hosts its inaugural event this weekend.

More than 60 players from across New South Wales and Queensland will descend on Hawthorne Park today and tomorrow for the 2017 Grafton Toyota Polocrosse Carnival.

After slipping into obscurity for several years, late last year the club led by president Scott Bergen bounced back to give the sport a new of lease of life in the Clarence Valley.

Bergen was looking forward to ticking off a significant milestone for the club.

"The club hadn't run for about five years before it re-formed late last year,” he said.

"We've just started off again and this year have travelled away to carnivals at Warwick and Albury.

"It's steadily building and this will be our first annual carnival.”

The club's members range from juniors and sub-juniors (under-12) to people aged in their 60s.

"A few of the older polocrosse members who were involved in the sport in the 1960s put on a bit of pressure to start the club up again,” Bergen said.

Teams from as far as the Gold Coast in the north and out to Walcha, Guyra, Bingara and Gulgong have made the trip for the event.

Anyone interested in seeing what polocrosse is all about or looking to reunite with the sport is invited to come down to Hathorne Park, with play to start at about 8.30am on both days and full canteen and bar facilities available.

The club also holds practice most Saturday afternoons from 2pm. For more information contact Scot Bergen on 0457 341 530 or Delma Loy on 0459 573 292.