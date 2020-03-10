Polsen plunders V8 Dirt Modifieds win on home soil

HOME TRACK HERO: Grafton driver Christopher Polsen picked up his second Grafton Speedway feature-race win of the season last weekend.

MOTORSPORT: There was plenty of high-octane action at Hession’s Auto Parts Grafton Speedway last Saturday night, with Grafton driver Christopher Polsen leading the way on his home track to claim victory in the V8 Dirt Modifieds.

The win was the second feature-race win of the season for Polsen as he proved too strong for his rivals throughout the 20-lap feature race and defeated fellow local Andrew Firth (Sportsman category) in second and Coffs Harbour-based Marley Weller in third.

Brock Gardiner (Sportsman), Ash Hall (Sportsman) and local Taylah Firth (Sportsman) rounded out the remaining feature-race finishes. Local Lee Gorton had impressively qualified on the outside of the front row in the feature race, but his run was brought to a premature end on the opening lap due to contact with the wall.

The Pole Shuffle saw Polsen come out on top, while in the two heat races, the wins were shared between Polsen and Andrew Firth. Chris Corbett had dramas in the earlier heat-race action and was unable to start the feature race.

In the Frank Inman Memorial for Wingless Sprints, sponsored by Campbell Wrecking, saw the win go the way of the Lismore-based Jacob Jolley. The 20-lap feature race was dominated by Jolley who went on to defeat James Barton and Scott Marsh in second and third place respectively.

Youngster Jackson Isaacs came out on top in the second Triple Crown Microsprints Series round in impressive fashion. Jackson’s dad, Mitch, ended up second on the podium while Andrew Baker rounded out the podium finishes in third. A hard charging Jason Summers and Lachlan Isaacs completed the top-five finishes.

Brock Armstrong picked up the RSA Street Stockers feature race spoils ahead of Glen Sturrock and Gavin Wade, while Glen Armstrong picked up the win in the RSA Four Cylinder Sedans feature race by outpacing James Corbett and Shane Laurie to the chequered flag, and the RSA Junior Sedans resulted in the feature-race win going the way of Brock Youngberry and he defeated the Santin siblings of Jaiden and Shanae.

The next race meeting at Hession’s Auto Parts Grafton Speedway is going to be the Easter Long Weekend double header on the Friday and Saturday nights of April 10-11. The event is headlined by the inaugural NSW Title for the Sportsmans category in the V8 Dirt Modifieds on the Friday night. Also on the program over the two nights of action is going to be the V8 Dirt Modifieds (Opens – Saturday night), Wingless Sprints, RSA Street Stockers, RSA Four Cylinder Sedans, RSA Junior Sedans, Stock Rods and the ‘Crash and Bash’ Demolition Derby.

Grafton Speedway would like to thank Hession’s Auto Parts for their support throughout the 2019-20 season.

For more information, contact Hession’s Auto Parts Grafton Speedway promoter Mick Corbett on 0427 310 009, visit their website at www.graftonspeedway.com.au or on Facebook by searching Grafton Speedway.