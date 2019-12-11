Menu
Australian cricket legend Ricky Ponting ticked two things off his bucket list today, one which fans have been begging for since his retirement.
Ponting's adorable first with son

by Nic Savage
11th Dec 2019

After years of relentless begging and pleading from cricket fans, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has finally joined social media.

While most Australian sports stars have been active on social media platforms for over a decade, Ponting has avoided creating Twitter and Instagram profiles.

However, the 44-year-old's first tweet was posted on Wednesday evening - four adorable photos with his son, Fletcher.

The pictures on Twitter show Ponting teaching young Fletcher how to grip a cricket bat during their first net session together.

"A day of firsts; finally on social media and the first net with my son Fletcher," Ponting posted.

Soon after, an Instagram profile emerged with a video of Ponting feeding Fletcher some tennis balls in the nets. The younger Ponting was filmed creaming one back over his father's head.

Channel 7's Cricket account amped up the reveal on their Twitter, posting clues about the "big, huge, enormous, massive breaking news".

"In exactly one hour, there will be breaking news; a never before seen event," 7 Cricket posted.

"Although it will be more important to people on Twitter rather than those who aren't."

English rock band Bastille's drummer Chris Wood predicted Ponting's son would develop into one of Australia's future stars, based on the footage.

"That's the Ashes going to Aussie in 20 years time then," Wood posted.

"Not a bad batting coach to grow up with!"

 

 

Within one hour, Ponting's Twitter and Instagram accounts had over 3700 and 1300 followers respectively.

Ponting scored 27,486 runs for Australia and captained his country in all three formats. He reached three figures in international cricket on 71 occasions, second only to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

No Australian has scored more international centuries than the Tasmanian batsman.

Ponting also captained Australia to two World Cup victories in 2003 and 2007. He played his last Test in 2012 after a stellar 17-year international career.

Ricky Ponting played his last Test match in November 2012, retiring as one of the undisputed all-time greats.
Australia's first Test match against New Zealand starts Thursday afternoon in Perth.

