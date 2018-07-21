Poo jogger ‘on the run’

After Brisbane, Sydney now has its own poo jogger — a woman defecating outside a city bottle shop whose owners first thought it was a large dog.

SYDNEY'S own poo jogger - a blonde woman caught on CCTV defecating outside a Pyrmont bottle shop - may be "on the run" around the inner city suburb.

The female poo jogger, whose actions were revealed by The Sunday Telegraph, was caught after Porters Liquor at Pyrmont found a "deposit" in its back lane.

"Rumour has it there are other locations around Pyrmont suffering from the same situation," Porters owner Jim Schwilk told news.com.au.

The story unfolded when owners saw what they thought was the second deposit by a large dog at the back of the bottle shop on Tuesday morning.

The mess hadn't been there when one of the owners went out, around 9am in broad daylight, but was there when he returned just an hour later, with shreds of toilet paper.

This allowed Porters to view a small window of its store CCTV and the owners were astonished to see it was a blonde runner pulling down her activewear to poo in the lane.

"Most people will find it somewhat amusing, while other people will be deeply offended by it," Mr Schwilk said.

Coming two months after revelations of a male poo jogger in the Brisbane suburb of Greenslopes, the story of a female Sydney version took off.

"Where do we go from here? It has a life of its own. It's gone viral," Mr Scwilk said.

"But we are very concerned about the mental wellbeing of the poopertrator, or perpetrator."

Mr Schwilk said Porters' owners had since had many conversations with customers about the culprit, who told The Sunday Telegraph she had been "incredibly ill" and could not "control it".

And according to unconfirmed reports the unidentified woman may have used the laneways outside other shops or residences to respond to urgent calls of nature.

Mr Schwilk said he was "hoping it won't be the case" that Porters back lane will again be used by the woman, but that the store's owners "will absolutely not" be reporting it to police.

NSW Police told news.com.au no-one had made a complaint and they would not be investigating the incidents.

That was the case initially for Brisbane's poo jogger, who was caught after allegedly leaving around 30 deposits on the private pathway of a residential apartment block.

A previously unidentified man had been running past the block three times a week and ducking up the path "like clockwork" in darkness of early morning to poo on it.

The residents orchestrated a plan to capture the man in the act, and in May they hit pay dirt.

Neighbours snapped a photo of their infamous local “poo jogger” who had been defecating on their paths by night in the Brisbane suburb of Greenslopes. Picture: Supplied

"One of the neighbours set up a night camera and got a few images and so we had a time he was doing it, so then I decided to go and wait with a camera in the and I was there a few mornings and then last Friday I got him," neighbour Steve, who took the photo, told news.com.au last month.

"There's a red light which goes on before the camera's flash goes off and he saw that and looked at me as the photograph was taken.

"Then he just said, 'Hello'. At that point I decided to just walk away."

The photograph shows a grey-haired man with his pants down.

Holding a piece of toilet paper, he is pictured squatting over a concrete path by a brick wall and looking in the direction of the camera.

Queensland Police did take action and a 54-year-old man was charged with creating a public nuisance. He was later revealed to be a corporate executive.

The Pyrmont poo jogger refused to reveal her identity when approached by The Sunday Telegraph.

The woman pulls up her leggings after defecating in the back lane behind Porters Liquor, Pyrmont.

The back lane behind Porters may not be the only location in Pyrmont where the women has been defecating, the bottle shop says.