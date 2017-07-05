Pool and park share electricity

The Ulmarra Pool has been closed indefinitely by the Clarence Valley Council.

REVELATIONS Ulmarra Pool shared an electricity meter with a neighbouring park will have no impact on the future of the pool.

Clarence Valley Council works and civil director Troy Anderson said the Ulmarra pool and Bailey Park were connected to the same meter, but the usage at Bailey Park was light and not a major drain on the pool's power consumption.

"Bailey Park had seven lights, four power outlets, two barbecues and a septic pump attached and none of these were heavy users of power," he said.

"Balanced against those costs to the pool were effluent disposal and water supply charges that were attributed to Bailey Park and not the pool."

Residents said the council only found out about the dual meter usage when it switched off the power at the pool and the pump for the park septic system stopped as well, causing an overflow.

"Apparently council arranged for the power to be cut off without talking to the operational guy who looks after the toilets," a resident said. "Power had to be arranged to be put back on very quickly due to the septic pump not working and overflowed."