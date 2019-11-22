Pool cools off Grafton Services Swimming Club hot shots

Grafton Services Swimming Club members hit the pool in Grafton under smoky skies from bushfires. Photo: Contributed

Grafton Services Swimming Club members hit the pool in Grafton under smoky skies from bushfires. Photo: Contributed

SWIMMING :Gary (I’m 50) Dixon and his little entourage returned to swimming this week with tales of a red hot holiday – so hot in fact that we couldn’t get him to sit down.

A mixed kettle of fish worked their way into the finals last night and getting through to the final of the 50m were Jill (why do I always make this final) Enks, David Moon, Damien O’Mahony and Richard Sear.

Enks, weary from a long road trip earlier in the day was the first away on handicap and despite her tiredness, held the lead for the entire distance, touching a good body length ahead of her opponents.

A check on time unfortunately had her breaking by nearly four seconds.

Next home was O’Mahony registering a great time to take first place.

A very unlucky Sear was next home taking second place just .01 away.

Third place was snapped up by Moon.

In the 30m freestyle final Karlie Cleaver was wedged in between Wilson Burns, Bruce Phelps and Damien O’Mahony.

As the competitors crossed the line the time keepers could be heard drawing breath as there was so little distance between the swimmers.

Burns was judged to have crossed first but a check on times had him breaking so Phelps was awarded a well deserved win with Cleaver second and O’Mahony third.

Andrew Madden, Karlie Cleaver, Natalie Durrington and Terry Barnes lined up for the final of the B B & B.

In another nail biting finish Cleaver kept her cool and put in a powerful performance to take the win from Barnsey.

Third place was given to Andrew and despite swimming beautifully, Durrington had to accept fourth place.

Another reminder to members to get numbers in for the Christmas party – we would hate to see anyone miss out.

Toni Ensbey