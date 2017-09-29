Pool season off to soaring start

Locklyn Williams of Sydney is in the zone as he is captured getting into the Grafton Aquatic Centre waterslide.

Locklyn Williams of Sydney is in the zone as he is captured getting into the Grafton Aquatic Centre waterslide. Adam Hourigan

IT WAS expected to reach records, but the heat didn't break the thermometers yesterday in the Clarence Valley.

The kids didn't care either way.

They flooded into the Grafton Aquatic Centre eager to get wet packing out the popular waterslide.

"We've been open since Saturday and it's been really busy,” operator Allura Paterson said.

"The busiest days have been the hotter ones, but they haven't really seemed to care. Even on the cooler days they were straight in here and in the water.”

Originally predicted to top 39, and later revised to a forecast of 37C, temperatures reached a maximum of 33.4C at 12.30pm at the airport gauge and dropped quickly below 30C as cloud cover came in.