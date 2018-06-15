Pool upgrade to cost $17m

CLARENCE Valley Council will spend an extra $6m minimum on the Grafton Olympic Pool Master Plan following a structural assessment that found the 50m pool would fail in coming years.

The six-stage project will now cost $16,977,000, and will include a new 50m pool; waterslides and diving pool refurbishment; an indoor, heated, 25m pool; and refurbishment of the main building. The council will seek funding for from governments for it.

The plan was originally slated to cost between $2m-$11m.

At the Corporate Governance and Works committee meetings, Cr Karen Toms questioned why the project had almost doubled in cost.

Troy Anderson, works and civil director, said when the council first costed the project, it was intending to use all existing structures.

"In discussions following that it was determined that the 50m pool had limited life left in its current form,” he said.

"The decision was made to move forward with the new pool which changed the layout and provided new facilities.”

Mr Anderson said if the master plan was not endorsed, the council would still have to deal with the aged pool in the near future.

Part of the Grafton Olympic Pool Master Plan involves leasing or selling the South Grafton Pool. With a new 25m heated pool being built as part of the plan, and as stages of the master plan are completed, the pool will be considered for sale or long-term lease.

COSTING

Stage 1: Program/leisure pool, partial building enclosure and main building refurbishment - $6,066,000

Stage 2: 50m pool, plant room and grandstand then demolition of existing 50m pool - $5,339,000

Stage 3: Waterslides and diving pool refurbishment - $1,947,000

Stage 4: 25m pool - $2,548,000

Stage 5: Splash pad - $727,000

Stage 6: Ancillary facilities -$350,000

Total: $16,977,000