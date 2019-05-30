Pool's future kept afloat

USERS of the South Grafton pool and gym can breathe easier, knowing the pool will remain open at least until October 2021.

At its Tuesday meeting Clarence Valley Council voted to delay seeking expressions of interest for buying or leasing the pool for at least two more years.

The change came in a motion from Cr Richie Williamson which overturned a staff recommendation that the council begin ridding itself of the pool immediately.

On Thursday regular users who attend aqua aerobics and gym glasses at the centre were pleased with the vote.

Vicki St Lawrence said the council's original intention outlined in its report worried users and residents.

"People were worried ... if no one came forward to buy or to lease, or if somebody did, the cost of bringing it up to scratch would cause fees to go up substantially," she said.

"As well, the 23 people who are employed here currently may lose their jobs.

"The people who currently lease the operation of it, their lease goes until June 2022, so it means there could have been a payout associated with it."

Ms St Lawrence said the prospect of a new "you beaut" regional pool complex at the site of the current Grafton Olympic Pool had created uncertainty about the future of the South Grafton complex.

"The problem is they haven't received funding to build the new Grafton facility, so everyone was concerned this would end up getting closed or would be too expensive for people in a low income area," she said.

She said some of her aqua aerobics classes could have 40 people in them and the gymnasium was also popular with young people.

"The other concern is when the new pool is built - if they ever get the funding for it - there's no gymnasium or a hydrotherapy pool. A heated pool can't be used for hydrotherapy. It needs to be hotter.

"Our concern was if they did the EOI for the building now before they had a whole lot of ducks lined up in a row they were putting a whole lot of things out of kilter."

Cr Williamson's successful motion gives the opportunity for the council to line up its ducks.

"There always has been short, medium and long-term efficiency savings in that plan and obviously not all of them will be achieved in the short term," he said.

"But as far as I am concerned they will have to be achieved in the medium and long term."

He pointed out that it was only in the past few months councillors had voted to give the pool contractors a lease extension until June 2022 to bring their arrangements into line with other operators working with the council.

Cr Williamson also said it was necessary to quash some rumours in the community.

"From my point of view can I dispel a myth this was all about closing the facility," he said. "The motion does not say anything about closing, but council should look at other ways of keeping the facility open.

"The second part of that statement goes to a strategic plan we have in place that sees the major redevelopment of the Grafton pool that at some point in the future sees an under cover closed heated pool, a toddlers' wading pool, a brand new Olympic sized pool and a water slide."

Councillors supported Cr Williamson's motion unanimously.