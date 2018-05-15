Poor attitude means Rebels were not a chance

Rebels' Karl Woodley works his way through a tackle during the Group 2 first grade clash between the South Grafton Rebels and Macksville Sea Eagles at McKittrick Park.

Rebels' Karl Woodley works his way through a tackle during the Group 2 first grade clash between the South Grafton Rebels and Macksville Sea Eagles at McKittrick Park. Matthew Elkerton

RUGBY LEAGUE: While he was disappointed with a few tough decisions during the game, South Grafton Rebels coach Ron Gordon admitted that even if those were reversed his side did not deserve to win at home against Macksville Sea Eagles.

The home side was dismal in the opening half with a lack of communication and effort costing the Rebels in the battle for the middle third during the 34-18 loss.

Gordon said it all boiled down to the poor attitude in the side, and with an impending clash against top-of-the-table Orara Valley next weekend, it needed to be fixed.

"The attitude just was not there, it was disappointing, you could feel it in the warm-up,” he said.

"The communication just wasn't there, and the team feeling was missing. It felt like there was a couple of little factions in the team, and that is something I don't like, and something that needs to be fixed.”

To his credit, hard-working front-rower Xavier Sullivan was a standout, playing 60 minutes off the bench and igniting players around him with his extra efforts.

Gordon said the big front-rower won the Rebels player's player after he also scored a rare four-pointer in the second half.

"I feel bad for big Xav, you know he just hates losing and he takes every loss personally,” Gordon said. "He tried his arse out on the field. He gave us a big lift and played some big minutes.”

It is likely Sullivan could make his way into the starting line-up for the Rebels clash with Orara Valley after Jeff Skeen played no minutes in the second half due to a groin strain.

Rebels captain Karl Woodley was also stretchered off the field toward the end of the second half with a suspected broken ankle, and with Luke Welch still four weeks away it opens the door for the bulldozer.