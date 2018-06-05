Poor effort hard to Bear for Sampson

NEW ADDITION: Elliott Speed (right) turned out for new side City Bears against Northern Star in Fare North Coast Premier League at the weekend.

HOCKEY: City Bears Premier League coach Rick Sampson has lamented a poor effort from his side in contributing to a 3-2 loss at the hands of Northern Star on Sunday.

Bears were without Premier League starters Mitch Lollback, Ryan Cameron, Dan Corbett and Liam Ellis as well as goalkeeper Toby Power.

Power was serving a suspension after he was red-carded at the conclusion of City Bears second grade catch-up clash against Barbs on Saturday.

But Sampson said the lack of available players could not be used as an excuse by his side, who were far from their best.

"The boys just did not seem interested, we put ourselves under way too much pressure with not enough man marking,” Sampson said.

"I think it is a reflection of the way we have trained in recent weeks with not a lot of blokes showing up.”

Sampson said his side would look forward to a weekend's reprieve with the public holiday bye before they return to the field with a refreshed and recharged perspective.

"This weekend was definitely a learning curve for our side, we just need to go back to the drawing board and work on knowing our roles in the side,” Sampson said.

"A lot of the probl;ems are people with injuries and work commitments, it is frustrating as a coach but what can you do.”

Barbs go back to the future

While they might have finished with a 6-3 loss against Ballina away from home, Barbs Hagars coach Brad Inmon was proud of the way his side had adopted a new game plan.

The reigning local premiers have struggled this season with a lack of players and it has shown in the big losses to Northern Star and Coraki in recent rounds.

But Inmon has returned to the old faithful coaching manual of years gone by, and so far to good effect.

"We might not have gotten the result but I was very proud of the way the boys stood up,” he said. "We had the bare minimum with six blokes away, including Reece Gaddes and Troy Urquhart, so they really played their hearts out.

"We tried out our new formation, we have gone really old school traditional, and the boys responded well to it.”

It was also a great moment for junior star Riley Power who scored his first Premier League goal against Ballina.

In other Premier League action, Royals were the only Grafton side to win, after they defeated East Lismore 2-1.