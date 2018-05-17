Menu
This pilot was spotted walking through a busy airport with a walking aid. Picture: Whitlow14
Offbeat

‘Poor taste’: Pilot pranks passengers

by Caroline McGuire
17th May 2018 12:24 PM

A PILOT with a sense of humour has gone viral after pranking passengers by pretending to be blind.

The unidentified man, whose airline employer is unclear, was spotted in uniform walking through a busy airport with the use of a white stick.

The image was shared on Reddit by a poster who goes by the username Whitlow14, who said: "We can all appreciate a pilot with a sense of humour."

According to Whitlow, the prank was undertaken by a pilot at Halloween, so it could also have been a normal member of the public with a very realistic pilot's uniform.

Since the image was shared, it has already been liked 20,000 times on the online forum.

But some people were less than impressed with the prank, with one user saying: "In poor taste ... no professional pilot who worked for a major airline - or reputable airline would do such a thing."

 

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished here with permission.

