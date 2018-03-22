TELEVISION RECEPTION: ACMA has no answers

CLARENCE Valley residents who are experiencing television reception that glitches or cuts out completely aren't going to get reassurance any time soon.

An Australian Communications and Media Authority spokesperson said they are not aware of any systemic issues in the area.

"People should make sure their antennas are optimised for the best reception and use our TV reception hub and the mySwitch site for more information and/or recommend to consult an antenna installer," the spokesperson said.

"For any other information we will need more time to investigate."

Woombah resident Ms Jacqueline Champion contacted The Daily Examiner on Monday after her television reception cut out when watching 60 Minutes.

She said quite a few people have been questioning why the television signal has been playing up.

"The problem is with situations like this nobody knows...it does your head in," she said.

Ms Champion said she went through this problem for about three years previously. "We could hardly get Channel 7. I'm not alone, some people seem to have different satellites.

"It seems to get fixed, everything seems really good but then I think to myself 'here we go again'."

The Daily Examiner has been in contact with Federal Member for Page, Kevin Hogan, in relation to this issue.