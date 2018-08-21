Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Grafton Hyundai dealer principal Michael Anstee has been overwhelmed by the generosity of businesses who want to help get Grafton Base Hospital a travel cot.
Grafton Hyundai dealer principal Michael Anstee has been overwhelmed by the generosity of businesses who want to help get Grafton Base Hospital a travel cot.
Community

Pop go the prizes for Grafton Base Hospital fund raiser

Tim Howard
by
21st Aug 2018 1:52 PM

A THREE-night luxury getaway at Angourie Resort and an original artwork by Australia's leading watercolourist are among the prizes up for grabs as part of a fundraiser to buy a vital piece of medical equipment for Grafton Base Hospital.

The fundraising family fun day will be held at Grafton Hyundai on Saturday, featuring a 'balloon pop' prize draw of prizes donated by local businesses.

Tickets for the draw can be bought on the day and prior to the event for $30 at the Saraton, Clarence Valley Vet Clinic, and A Touch of Paradise, or call Josh on 0476472575.

Grafton Hyundai dealer principal Michael Anstee said he was overwhelmed by the generosity of businesses who had backed such a worthy cause.

"Grafton Base Hospital desperately needs an infant transport cot to provide life-saving care to newborn babies. We really want to make this happen, and appreciate the support we've received from businesses,” he said.

"We now need the support of people to buy a balloon, which will be popped on the day revealing their prize.

"It's a chance to make a difference to the families of newborns, and pick up a great prize as an added bonus.”

Prizes include a three-night family holiday at Angourie Resort; an original watercolour by Amanda Hyatt, Bunches of Fun family passes to The Big Banana; a Stihl brushcutter from Grafton Stihl; movie passes at The Saraton; beauty treatments and products from A Touch of Paradise; fashion clothing from Wicked Dame; car services from Wykes Tyrepower; veterinary services from Clarence Valley Vet Clinic; coffee and food at Donuts and Dairy; service vouchers from Grafton Hyundai, and more.

Entertainment at the family fun day will feature a high-energy show by Coffs-based children's entertainers The Smileys, the Spiderman jumping castle and jumbo slide, lolly guessing comp, music, and a sausage sizzle.

If you would like to take part, but cannot make it on the day, contact Josh McMahon on 0476472575 to organise a proxy balloon popper.

charity fund raiser grafton base hospital grafton hyundai mike anstee
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    VIDEO: Narrow escape for motorists

    premium_icon VIDEO: Narrow escape for motorists

    News WATCH: Traffic chaos as emergency services rush to clear road

    FIRE UPDATE: What's burning in the Clarence Valley

    premium_icon FIRE UPDATE: What's burning in the Clarence Valley

    Environment Find out the latest bushfire status around the Clarence Valley

    Couple 'beaten' by gang in sickening beach attack

    premium_icon Couple 'beaten' by gang in sickening beach attack

    News Woman claims she and husband were set upon by youths.

    Water-saving fix axed as drought reached crisis point

    premium_icon Water-saving fix axed as drought reached crisis point

    News A replacement conservation program is currently “being designed”

    Local Partners