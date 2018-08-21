Pop go the prizes for Grafton Base Hospital fund raiser

Grafton Hyundai dealer principal Michael Anstee has been overwhelmed by the generosity of businesses who want to help get Grafton Base Hospital a travel cot.

A THREE-night luxury getaway at Angourie Resort and an original artwork by Australia's leading watercolourist are among the prizes up for grabs as part of a fundraiser to buy a vital piece of medical equipment for Grafton Base Hospital.

The fundraising family fun day will be held at Grafton Hyundai on Saturday, featuring a 'balloon pop' prize draw of prizes donated by local businesses.

Tickets for the draw can be bought on the day and prior to the event for $30 at the Saraton, Clarence Valley Vet Clinic, and A Touch of Paradise, or call Josh on 0476472575.

"Grafton Base Hospital desperately needs an infant transport cot to provide life-saving care to newborn babies. We really want to make this happen, and appreciate the support we've received from businesses,” he said.

"We now need the support of people to buy a balloon, which will be popped on the day revealing their prize.

"It's a chance to make a difference to the families of newborns, and pick up a great prize as an added bonus.”

Prizes include a three-night family holiday at Angourie Resort; an original watercolour by Amanda Hyatt, Bunches of Fun family passes to The Big Banana; a Stihl brushcutter from Grafton Stihl; movie passes at The Saraton; beauty treatments and products from A Touch of Paradise; fashion clothing from Wicked Dame; car services from Wykes Tyrepower; veterinary services from Clarence Valley Vet Clinic; coffee and food at Donuts and Dairy; service vouchers from Grafton Hyundai, and more.

Entertainment at the family fun day will feature a high-energy show by Coffs-based children's entertainers The Smileys, the Spiderman jumping castle and jumbo slide, lolly guessing comp, music, and a sausage sizzle.

If you would like to take part, but cannot make it on the day, contact Josh McMahon on 0476472575 to organise a proxy balloon popper.