TWO COOL: Happy Rayz play the Yamba Shores Tavern on Friday night.
Pop, rock, indie, old school - you name it, we have it

13th Dec 2018 6:00 PM
Tonight

  • Phil & Tilley, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Friday

  • Ford Brothers, 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • 2 Way Street, from 8pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Roo & Carly, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Hayley Grace Duo, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Who's Charlie, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Superstrait, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Anna & Jed, from 8pm, The Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Shelly Jones Band, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
  • Happy Rayz, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Christmas Karaoke, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.

Saturday

  • Grace McDonald, 7.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • Sabotage, from 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Lokeey - House & Techno, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Vanessa Lea & Roadtrain, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • ABBA ReBjorn Tribute Show - first time in Grafton, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Shy Seamus, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Sunday

  • Drummer Not Required, 3-6pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • A Touch of Country, from 4pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Richie Williams Solo, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Something Festive, from 4pm, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.

Tuesday

  • Clocky Trivia, 7pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.

Wednesday

  • Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.

Coming Soon

  • December 21: Violet Vibes official pre-party featuring Jordan Burns, Roches Hotel Grafton.
  • December 22: Antimata, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • December 28: The Living End, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • December 29: Dragon celebrates Countdown 80s UK chartbusters, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • January 4: The Black Sorrows + Chris Rose, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • January 10: Hello Tut Tut, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • January 11: Tex Perkins & The Loose Rubber Band, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • January 13: Jimeoin, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • January 13: Ben Camden, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • January 25: Gangajang + Mad Wax movie, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • February 2: Russell Morris, Grafton District Services Club.
