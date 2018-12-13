Entertainment
Pop, rock, indie, old school - you name it, we have it
Tonight
- Phil & Tilley, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Friday
- Ford Brothers, 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- 2 Way Street, from 8pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Roo & Carly, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Hayley Grace Duo, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Who's Charlie, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Superstrait, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Anna & Jed, from 8pm, The Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Shelly Jones Band, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
- Happy Rayz, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Christmas Karaoke, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
Saturday
- Grace McDonald, 7.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- Sabotage, from 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Lokeey - House & Techno, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Vanessa Lea & Roadtrain, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- ABBA ReBjorn Tribute Show - first time in Grafton, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Shy Seamus, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
- Drummer Not Required, 3-6pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- A Touch of Country, from 4pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Richie Williams Solo, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Something Festive, from 4pm, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
Tuesday
- Clocky Trivia, 7pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
Wednesday
- Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
Coming Soon
- December 21: Violet Vibes official pre-party featuring Jordan Burns, Roches Hotel Grafton.
- December 22: Antimata, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- December 28: The Living End, Yamba Bowling Club.
- December 29: Dragon celebrates Countdown 80s UK chartbusters, Yamba Bowling Club.
- January 4: The Black Sorrows + Chris Rose, Yamba Bowling Club.
- January 10: Hello Tut Tut, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- January 11: Tex Perkins & The Loose Rubber Band, Yamba Bowling Club.
- January 13: Jimeoin, Yamba Bowling Club.
- January 13: Ben Camden, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- January 25: Gangajang + Mad Wax movie, Yamba Bowling Club.
- February 2: Russell Morris, Grafton District Services Club.