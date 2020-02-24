Pop star fronts Rocky court on drink-driving charge

Australian singer and actress Christine Anu (back) left the talking to solicitor Rowan King when approached by media outside Rockhampton courthouse on Monday. Photo Darryn Nufer.

AUSTRALIAN singer and actress Christine Anu has fronted a Rockhampton court on a New Year's Eve drink-driving charge.

On Monday the 49-year-old pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to a mid-range drink-driving offence.

The court heard the ARIA Award-winning singer recorded a blood-alcohol reading of .109 after she was stopped at a static police RBT site on North Rockhampton's Moores Creek Rd at 7pm on December 31.

Solicitor Rowan King, representing Anu who was present in court, said the celebrity was "extremely embarrassed and remorseful" to be before a court for the first time in her life.

"She's someone who comes before the court with an exceptional 28-year career and someone who has given significant efforts towards contributing to the community through her employment," he said.

"This is certainly something which is completely out of character for her and Your Honour will have no issue accepting that submission."

New South Wales based Anu, who is a radio presenter for the ABC, spent time in Central Queensland over Christmas with her family.

Her mother lives in CQ and last year was the family's first Christmas without Anu's father who died in April.

During her visit Anu had also performed on Great Keppel Island.

Mr King said on the day of her offending, Anu had been to a champagne breakfast function where she consumed a number of drinks.

"She had a rest for a number of hours," he said.

"Following that she had two glasses of wine before she intended to travel to a friend's house.

"She'd hired a motor vehicle while she was here and she was the nominated driver of that vehicle.

"She unfortunately made the decision to drive.

"When she got behind the wheel she certainly did not feel any affect of alcohol and she accepts, with the benefit of hindsight, this was an extremely poor decision."

Mr King said Anu had taken the drink-driving charge "very seriously" and had come to Rockhampton to finalise the matter in a timely fashion.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale took into account Anu had no prior history and had already been without a driver's licence for two months.

She fined Anu $650 and disqualified her from driving for three months.

Outside of court Anu did not speak with media and left the talking to Mr King who said she wanted to move on from the experience

One of Anu's career highlights was performing her hit song My Island Home at the closing ceremony of the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games.