Bunny Racket perform for Grafton kids
Pop up for lots of fun

29th Nov 2018 3:30 PM
MARKET Square became a mini moshpit when guitar-wielding rabbit King Bunny rocked out to a crowd of kids.

"Are you ready to rock?" he asked the pre-school pack before launching into a song about fruit.

This was just one of the many events happening at the Pop-Up Play Group, a collaboration between Clarence Valley Council's Parenting Toolbox initiative and several Grafton pre-school groups.

"What makes us different to other groups is that we're mobile so we can go out to a community rather than them coming to us," Playgroup coordinator for Cranes Kristen O'Grady said.

The group have a goal to visit the furthest reaches of the Clarence Valley, having already visited Baryulgil and Malabugilmah to great success with plans for Iluka in 2019.

"For us, it's all about helping families build new connections within a community and doing so in a safe environment," Ms O'Grady said.

Grafton Daily Examiner

