Popular business expands service with cool new offering

ON THE WATER: One of the Lady Musgrave barbecue boats, Milbi.

ON THE WATER: One of the Lady Musgrave barbecue boats, Milbi. Bundaberg Now

BUNDABERG Region tourism operator Lady Musgrave Experience has cooked up a new adventure with barbecue boats for guests to cruise the Burnett River while enjoying the great Aussie tradition.

Owner Brett Lakey has launched three new barbecue boats, The BBQ Experience, adding to the expanding fleet which includes The Reef Empress, Main Event and The Tobruk Dive experience.

As the barbecue boats left the marina on their maiden voyage from the Burnett Heads Marina on Friday evening, Brett beamed with excitement about his new venture.

He said the boats would create a family-friendly atmosphere and boost the local economy by giving tourists more to do and keep them in town longer.

"We are giving more options for locals and tourists who may have already been out to the reef and want to try something new," Brett said.

"A lot of families come to visit on the weekend and they may have already been to the reef and now as a family they can spend the day cruising along the Burnett River."

The boats have an Indigenous theme and are named in the Taribelang Bunda language including Milbi, meaning turtle, and Gululu for pelican.

Brett said it's important to remember the heritage of the Burnett River and the names were fitting.

The boats are equipped on board with a barbecue. They can seat 12 people and have the comfort of a toilet.

Small groups or exclusive bookings can hire the barbecue boats from Mother's Day.

"We supply the fuel and the gas - you just need to provide the food for cooking," Brett said.

"What a great way to spoil mum for Mother's Day."

The self-hire-drive boats can be steered by a person with a car licence over the age of 21, or a commercial skipper can be hired.

For more information visit here or phone Lady Musgrave Experience on 4151 5225.

Bundaberg Regional Council's Bundaberg Now