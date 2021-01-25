Popular cafe closes its doors

Whole food cafe 2Be Nourished has closed its doors earlier this month but expects to return later this year.

Patrons are eagerly anticipating the return of popular whole food cafe 2Be Nourished after it closed its doors earlier this month.

“Thank you to everyone that has come down and shown us a great amount of love to keep us going through the toughest of times and the best of times,” the business posted.

“See you soon.”

Determined to embrace a healthy approach to eating, in April 2015, Hanks Kitchen owner Christina Hancock opened the whole food cafe in Prince St, Grafton.

Since then, it has enjoyed a regular customer base, including a brush with fame.

In 2016, Welsh actor Sir Anthony Hopkins was spotted dining at the cafe with friends and family. Mr Hopkins was in Australia filming Thor: Ragnarok with Chris Hemsworth on the Gold Coast.

It’s understood the cafe will move to a different location in the coming months.

In the meantime, its former Prince St site is currently listed for lease with a tenancy of $50,000 per annum.

Offering level street entry from Prince Street, the property is a generous 175 sqm of airconditioned premium quality space. Complete with renovated bathroom, consulting room (including hand basin), separate office, storage area and generous open plan retail or office space at the front.

Two car spaces are located at the rear of the property. The rear laneway frontage to Dellows Lane provides added convenience and accessibility.