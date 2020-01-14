Buskers by the Creek: Popular festival back on after axing

THE Gold Coast's beloved music festival Buskers by the Creek have announced they will be back in 2020.

The announcement comes after the organiser Cindy Jensen axed it less than three months ago due to emotional and financial strain.

Last night, a post was made on the Buskers by the Creek Facebook page, saying: "we're coming back big in more ways than one".

Buskers on the Creek organiser Cindy Jensen with Nils Turner.

"Applications for this year's festival will go live on our website early February," it said on the post.

"Yes, you heard right festival folk. We're just finalising a number of things but it's full steam ahead for buskers in 2020.

"Stay tuned for further news to be announced."

In late October, the event was cancelled with the festival founder Mrs Jensen telling the Bulletin: "Due to lack of support I have to hang my hat because costs far outweigh the support we receive".

The Buskers by the Creek Facebook post. Photo: Facebook

The festival, which will be in its 6th year, has always been held by Currumbin Creek.

A person commented on the posted asking if it would stay at the local, with the Facebook page reply with "stay tuned".

The relaunch of the free event has been praised by dozens of people on Facebook.

More than 300 musicians, mimes and acrobats where set to performed with a predicted 20,000 people expected to attend this year's event before it was cancelled.

