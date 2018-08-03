Menu
IN DOUBT: Ferrier Hodgson have been appointed insolvency agents of Sumo Salad.
Food & Entertainment

Popular eateries under threat as franchise folds

Matty Holdsworth
by
3rd Aug 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE future of the Sunshine Coast's two Sumo Salad franchisees remain in limbo after liquidators were appointed to the national chain.

The Australian business which was formed in 2020, had hoped to be "biting at the heels" of fast food giants by 2020.

Now, the fresh-food favourite is desperately seeking a buyer to secure its future and that of hundreds of staff.

Last week, with little fanfare, Sumo Salad appointed insolvency specialists Ferrier Hodgson.

Management at both the Sunshine Plaza and airport stores said they had been informed but were unable to comment.

On Wednesday, July 18, Morgan Kelly and Peter Gothard were appointed voluntary administrators of the Sumo Group.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

