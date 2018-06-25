Popular holiday park given financial boost

Mr Gulaptis and General Manager of Clarence Valley Council Ashley Lindsay are pictured poolside looking over the redevelopment plans with representatives of the Yamba Chamber of Commerce and Yamba's Calypso Holiday Park Managers, Adrian and Casey Easdown.

The iconic Calypso Yamba Holiday Park is set for a major upgrade after being awarded a $6.7 million grant from the NSW Liberals and Nationals Government, Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis announced on site this morning.

"This is fully funded in last week's State Budget and the money comes from the Regional Growth - Environment and Tourism Fund secured by the Nationals in Government, "Mr Gulaptis said.

"The grant will enable an $8.7 million overhaul of the park with a resort-style pool, new cabins, barbecue facilities, camp kitchens and amenity blocks, a new reception and manager's residence and the introduction of Wi-Fi across the site.”

"Yamba and Iluka are outstanding beach holiday destinations, particularly compared to expensive Byron Bay and congested Coffs. It also has some of Australia's best fishing.”

Mr Gulaptis said there were some great places to stay in the town, like the Yamba Backpackers, but there were not enough quality beds for the community to reach its full potential and generate more jobs for locals.

"Calypso has been around for nearly sixty years, there has been much talk about upgrades but the Liberals and Nationals Government has now locked in the funding, so it will finally happen,” Mr Gulaptis said.

An additional contribution of $2 million for the Calypso Yamba Holiday Park redevelopment will be provided by Clarence Valley Council.

Clarence Valley Mayor, Jim Simmons, said the Calypso Holiday Park had been popular with visitors for generations and the new cabins and facilities would make it even more attractive.

"Our holiday parks provide great value for money,” he said.

"The Calypso Holiday Park will provide even better value as a result of these upgrades.

"I think Lexie and I need to book in!”