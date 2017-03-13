Popular mayor Ray Fanning laid to rest

The late Ray Fanning served as Mayor of Grafton for two terms during the 1970s.

GRAFTON lost a former mayor and community leader last week in Raymond William Fanning who died on March 6, aged 86.

The popular alderman served across two decades on Grafton City Council, where he was elected as a 27-year-old, appointed deputy mayor in 1962 at age 31, and twice mayor, from 1971-74 and again in 1975-76.

Across his lifetime he contributed to many community groups including as president of Jacaranda Festival Committee and president of Big River Tourist Authority where he instigated the motorboat regatta which was the precursor to the Bridge to Bridge Ski race.

He was a member of Grafton Rowing Club and Volunteer Water Brigade, as well as Grafton Apex when the club raised $17,000 in six weeks to build the Caringa sheltered workshop.

He was a director of Grafton District Services Club, a role he cherished later in life for its charitable good works.

Born in Wangaratta in 1930, Mr Fanning arrived in Grafton with is family as a one-year-old and despite leaving school at age 12 his education came courtesy of the community organisations to which he dedicated his life.

He worked in his father's dry cleaning business in Fanning House.

The building remains much the same today, trading as a popular cafe and collectibles strip.

He met his wife, trainee nurse Pat (Appleby), in Grafton and the couple married in Murwillumbah in 1953.

They raised three sons Michael, John, and Peter, and a daughter Louise. Son Robert died in infancy.

Mr Fanning was a well-respected community member and alderman, a runaway winner in the primary count in 1971 when he was elected mayor, receiving the backing of then Daily Examiner editor and fellow Apexian John Moorhead at the time.

"Still a young man, (Fanning) has served the city well in many capacities. He has shown fine qualities of leadership and has given abundant evidence of a capacity to inspire by example. A tireless worker, he has never been found wanting when there was something to be done,” Mr Moorhead wrote in his editorial.

"Ald. Fanning has shown by what he has achieved that the will wear his new robes of office with distinction as well as dignity,” he wrote.

Ray Fanning at Schaeffer House in Grafton in 2015. Mr Fanning was deputy mayor when the museum was handed over to the Clarence Historical Society in 1967.

Despite not being "party political”, Fanning was approached by both Labor and Conservative parties to stand as a candidate for parliamentary seats but told former Daily Examiner journalist Lauretta Godbee during an interview in 2002 he was "not a political creature”.

"I have always just been a community man. The thing that has pleased me most has been to see the people of the valley working together for everyone's benefit,” Mr Fanning said at the time.

Mr Fanning will be dearly missed by his wife Pat, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended families.

"A man's contribution to his community is best measured by his record of performance on behalf of that community,” Moorhead said about Fanning after he was first appointed Mayor, a suitable epitaph for someone whose legacy will continue to resonate in this city for many years to come.