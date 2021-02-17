Popular names put forward for new showground pavilion

Maclean Showground's new pavilion has been completed, and now Clarence Valley Council wants your help to name it.

>>> RELATED: Your first look inside new showground pavilion

Judging by comments already left on council's Facebook page, it seems the community is keen to honour a few stalwarts of the showground.

The new Maclean Showground pavilion.

Show society, rodeo and campdraft legend Bruce Green, who tragically passed away last month, is a clear favourite of those posting their initial suggestions.

>>> BRUCE GREEN: Family pays tribute to a man with a heart of gold

Others have suggested familiar names such as long-time show society members Joyce Watson and Nancy Bain, as well as Highland Gathering stalwart Alistair Wallace.

>>> RELATED: Tribute to Maclean's piper

However, for the names to be official, suggestions must be made via council's page at https://www.clarenceconversations.com.au/naming-of-main-pavilion-at-maclean-showground.

Submissions close on March 5, and it is expected that the new name will be announced at the Maclean Show on April 20-21.