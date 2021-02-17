Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The new Maclean Showground pavilion.
The new Maclean Showground pavilion.
News

Popular names put forward for new showground pavilion

Adam Hourigan
17th Feb 2021 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Maclean Showground's new pavilion has been completed, and now Clarence Valley Council wants your help to name it.

>>> RELATED: Your first look inside new showground pavilion

Judging by comments already left on council's Facebook page, it seems the community is keen to honour a few stalwarts of the showground.

The new Maclean Showground pavilion.
The new Maclean Showground pavilion.

Show society, rodeo and campdraft legend Bruce Green, who tragically passed away last month, is a clear favourite of those posting their initial suggestions.

>>> BRUCE GREEN: Family pays tribute to a man with a heart of gold

Others have suggested familiar names such as long-time show society members Joyce Watson and Nancy Bain, as well as Highland Gathering stalwart Alistair Wallace.

>>> RELATED: Tribute to Maclean's piper

However, for the names to be official, suggestions must be made via council's page at https://www.clarenceconversations.com.au/naming-of-main-pavilion-at-maclean-showground.

Submissions close on March 5, and it is expected that the new name will be announced at the Maclean Show on April 20-21.

bruce green maclean showground new pavilion
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Daily Catch-Up: February 17, 2021

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: February 17, 2021

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.

        Construction crisis: NSW timber levels very low

        Premium Content Construction crisis: NSW timber levels very low

        Business NSW housing industry on brink of collapse as timber supply dries up

        Boutique, mask-free Bluesfest given important green light

        Premium Content Boutique, mask-free Bluesfest given important green light

        News The NSW Government has approved the festival’s 150-page COVID-Safety plan.

        GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community