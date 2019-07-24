Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Popular North Coast restaurant gone, but not forever

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
24th Jul 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POPULAR North Coast Thai restaurant is gone, but not forever, with management confirming relocation plans were in the pipeline.

Mullumbimby's Spice it Up Thai advised loyal customers and the public of their plans on Facebook last week.

"Dear customers, Spice It Up Thai has ceased trading at the Mullumbimby Bowling Club and will be relocating to the Ocean Shores Country Club opening on August 2. We look forward to seeing you all at our new venue," the post read.

The post generated more than 300 reactions, 111 comments and 52 shares.

 

Mullumbimby's Spice It Up Thai has confirmed the restaurant is relocating to Ocean Shores in early August.
Mullumbimby's Spice It Up Thai has confirmed the restaurant is relocating to Ocean Shores in early August. contributed

Bookings for the new Ocean Shores restaurant can be made via Spice It Up Thai's Facebook page.

The much-loved restaurant has developed a reputation for its unique menu inspired by traditional recipes from its various regions.

The team has 18 years of experience including working in Thailand, and use local fresh produce and seafood.

mullumbimby bowling club ocean shores country club relocating spice it up thai
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Quiet couple's 60th sneaks up on them

    premium_icon Quiet couple's 60th sneaks up on them

    People and Places 60 years and not one argument, what is their secret?

    Leaping into a new dancing direction

    premium_icon Leaping into a new dancing direction

    People and Places Madeline's next move will be the biggest of all

    One person hospitalised in Valley house fire

    premium_icon One person hospitalised in Valley house fire

    News Attempts to extinguish blaze with garden hose failed

    PEOPLE'S CHOICE: From a hobby to a thriving business

    premium_icon PEOPLE'S CHOICE: From a hobby to a thriving business

    People and Places Meet the Business Excellence Awards people's choice top 12