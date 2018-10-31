Menu
Crime

Fire vandals destroy popular Lismore playground

JASMINE BURKE
by
31st Oct 2018 10:50 AM

LISMORE City Council has closed the playground at Wade Park after it was set on fire and burned last night.

A spokesperson for the council said the damage was extensive and the entire structure was likely to be written off.

"Council has closed the playground and is putting up temporary fencing to protect the public from hazards," she said.

"It will need to be assessed by Council to determine the best course of action in terms of clean-up and replacement in regards to insurance, funding and existing planning."

Residents sad they were "saddened" and "disgusted" that someone would burn a children's playground.

A post in Lismore Information Exchange attracted around 100 comments.

Mel Aitken said on Facebook, "My son's birthday party is to be held there is three weeks, now there is no playground."

Dawn Sten: "A park that is utilised by so many families, my grandchildren have had a lot of enjoyment here. Every weekend it is full of kids having fun."

Elise Taylor: "That is so atrocious! The small park across the road from me had two or it a three slides set on fire a few years ago. Took council so many months (maybe a year) to fix."

arson lismore city council northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

