Popular sport rolls back into the Clarence

Rocky Roller Derby's Jasmine BoydPratt (Fury Floss), Jacquilyn BoydPratt (Smackilyn), Corey Huxley (Hangman Hux) and Renay Graham (Grenayd) showing us how its done.

Could roller derby return to the Clarence Valley in the near future? Grafton PCYC relief club manager Isa Aiono certainly hopes so.

This week the Grafton PCYC announced the return of roller skating to the venue. However, Ms Aiono said this was just the beginning.

“I heard that this community was quite big on roller derby so we’re hoping to create a buzz by bringing skating back,” she said.

“At the moment we’re starting with general skating and a roller disco in February, but hope to slowly bring derby back, even if it’s just to practise at this stage.”

Ms Aiono said she had always been a fan of skating but never tried her hand at the popular contact sport.

“Roller derby just wasn’t around when I started skating while living in New Zealand,” she said.

“When I came to Australia that’s when I got to see it at the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney a few times and it just looked incredible what was happening on the track.”

Ms Aioni said she was keen to see roller derby return to the region following the disbandment of the local league four years ago.

But first, she wants to reignite the community’s love of skating.

“Our roller disco is going to be perfect for families and friends so it should be a nice night,” she said.

“Our general skating sessions will also be a lot of fun especially for those that miss skating.”

Drop-in roller skating is now available at the Grafton PCYC for $7 an hour or $25 for five hours. Skaters must be a PCYC member and supply their own rollerskates (no roller blades) and safety equipment.

The Valentines Roller Disco will be held on Saturday, February 13 from 6-9pm at the Grafton PCYC 300 Powell St, Grafton. Tickets are $10 per person.

For more information please phone the Grafton PCYC on 02 5622 4020.