Popular Yamba policeman 'marched out' to retirement

SALUTE: Senior Constable Greg Hembrow is joined by wife Karen for a march out from the Yamba Station on Tuesday. Justin Lawler

YOU don't get a more sincere assessment of the job you've done for 30 years than when your colleagues give you a public vote of thanks.

That's what happened to Yamba's Senior Constable Greg Hembrow on Tuesday when his commanding officers and fellow officers in the Coffs Clarence Local Area Command marched him out of the station for the last time.

Coffs Clarence LAC Commander Superintendent Mark Holahan and Grafton duty officer Chief Inspector Joanne Reid attended the ceremony to send this long-serving and popular officer into retirement.

"Snr Const Hembrow was a very highly respected officer," Insp Reid said.

"He was very experienced but it was more the way he did his job, without any fuss, that endeared him to so many people in the force and in the community."

Insp Reid said officers who had served with Snr Const Hembrow had made the trip to Yamba to be part of the march out.

"You don't get that unless your colleagues think highly of you," she said.

She also gave him great credit for his 30 years of service.

"To serve for that length of time is no mean feat," she said. "And to get through that time unscathed is a truly remarkable effort.

"His retirement will leave a big hole in the local area, not just his experience, but his personality."