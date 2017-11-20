Menu
Popular youngster nets Nikelodeon award

LOCAL LEGEND: Yamba's Marc Reichler-Stillhard has been made an honorary local sporting champion at the Nikelodeon 2017 Kids Choice Sport Awards.
He is Yamba's junior sport hero and this weekend he became Australia's hero as popular children's TV channel Nikelodeon ruled Marc an honorary local legend at its 2017 Kids Choice Sports Awards.

Marc, who has Down syndrome, has continuously broken down the barriers between sport and people living with a disability.

Only two years ago he hit the winning runs in his Under 12 cricket grand final for Yamba Cricket Club, and has played basketball, soccer and footy.

He has united a community and Lower Clarence Cricket Association president Jon McEwen said the award was a proud moment for everyone involved in helping Marc achieve his sporting goals.

"I have known Marc for a few years now as he grew up playing against my son,” McEwen said.

"It has been great to see him grow as a cricketer and get involved.

"Everyone cheers for Marc whenever he touches the ball and it has been great to see that community spirit.

"As an association we encourage everyone to come out and play cricket and we will accommodate them as best we can, just like we have with Marc.

"He is a great example for everyone to not let barriers get in the way of their sport or their happiness.”

In a social media post, Marc's mum, Enid, thanked Nikelodeon for the honour and the chance to show the maturity and humility of the players around Marc.

"You have shown everyone what a great bunch of kids we have living in the Clarence Valley,” she wrote.

"They have accepted Marc and included him so that he can live a great life doing the things he loves best, playing sport with his mates.”

Topics:  marc reichler-stillhard nickelodeon

Grafton Daily Examiner
