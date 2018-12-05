Menu
ON TOP: Katie Porra and Hudson Barry were the first two across the line.
Athletics

Porra soars to top in Heartbreak half-marathon

5th Dec 2018 1:00 AM
RUNNING: Grafton long distance runner Katie Porra made the perfect half-marathon debut at the weekend as she dominated from the field on the roads of Woolgoolga.

Porra was unstoppable as she mowed down the 21.1km course during the Woolgoolga Running and Triathlon Society's Heartbreak Half-Marathon.

Porra's time of 1.38.42 is one of the fastest by a female for the tough course, which sees runners ascend into the forest past the 'widow-maker' before retracing their steps to Lions Park.

Second to cross the finish, and first male home, was 13-year-old Hudson Barry, who completed his first half-marathon in 1.47.46, an amazing effort for one so young.

Rodney Koopmans was second in 1.49.20.

Finishing on the women's podium behind Porra were Shannon O'Hara and Kate Heyward, recording 1.53.35 and 1.59.01 respectively.

Fourth-placed woman, Janie Mahoney, was backing up after the gruelling Gorge Run during the Adventurethon Demolish on Saturday, while Tina Thompson was running off the effects of a sojourn in Bali.

Barry held the honour of being the youngest-ever finisher in the Heartbreak Half for just under 22 minutes before his younger brother, 11-year-old Titan, crossed the finish as the third-placed male.

His time of 2.09.06 was one most older, more experienced runners would have been quite pleased to record.

The next WRATS event will be the annual Pub to Pub from The Golden Dog to the Amble Inn on January 6.

