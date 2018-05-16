Port coach backs Dixon to deliver

PORT Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley has defended key forward Charlie Dixon's goal-kicking drought and insists he is still a good enough player to make every side in the AFL.

Dixon, who was the Power's leading goal kicker with 49 last season, has kicked only five goals from eight games this season - all singles - and been kept goalless in three games.

Adelaide's Daniel Talia shut him down in the Power's Showdown 44 win at the weekend.

But Hinkley said Dixon would still be a first-choice player at all AFL clubs and added value beyond his goal kicking with his pressure acts, help out in the ruck during Paddy Ryder's injury spell, presence in attack and ability to set up goals for his teammates.

"The work that he does for us, as a competitor first and foremost, is vital to our success," Hinkley said on Wednesday.

"Yes, we'd all love him to be hitting the scoreboard.

"Everyone wants him to hit the scoreboard but none more than Charlie himself.

"But he's got a role that he plays within out side that's more than just goals.

"Yes, we'd like him to be a couple of more.

"But there would not be a team in the AFL that wouldn't pick Charlie Dixon in it."

Dixon will get his chance to end his goal-scoring drought when the Power take on the Gold Coast Suns in China on Saturday.