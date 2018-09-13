Polec confirms he wants to leave Power for Kangaroos

Port Adelaide wingman Jared Polec is on his way to AFL club North Melbourne, saying the Kangaroos’ five-year, $3.5 million “godfather” offer is too good to refuse. Picture: Sarah Reed

PORT Adelaide wingman Jared Polec has nominated North Melbourne as his AFL club of choice in next month's trade period.

The Kangaroos' "godfather offer" - a five-year deal worth $3.5 million - was too good to turn down, Polec noted.

And there will be no path-changing response from the Power. It will not add to its original three-year, $1.8 million proposal - either in extra money or in a longer term at Alberton.

On Thursday, Port Adelaide said contract talks had "reached an impasse".

"Jared has indicated to the club his preference is to be traded to a Victorian club if a new agreement at Port Adelaide cannot be reached," the club said in a statement.

"Port Adelaide will continue discussions with Jared and his management team in the lead up to next month's AFL exchange period."

Polec's move to the Kangaroos has been on the cards for more than two months.

North Melbourne has beaten Polec's original preferred club St Kilda and bidders from Sydney and Carlton to the claim the 25-year-old South Australian.

The Kangaroos will have to appease Port Adelaide, who will expect a first-round draft pick when trade talks open at Etihad Stadium on Monday, October 8.

There is speculation that North Melbourne might seek to roll Polec into a double trade at Port Adelaide to claim novice midfielder Joe Atley, whose older brother Shaun is in the Kangaroos system.

A second-round draftee (No.32) in 2016, 20-year-old Joe Atley has played just three AFL games - all in season 2017.

Polec will leave Alberton after five seasons and 90 AFL games with Port Adelaide after originally starting his national league career as a first-round draftee with Brisbane in 2011.

Polec will headline Port Adelaide's trade plays, which also involve defenders Matthew Broadbent, Jasper Pittard and Jack Hombsch - and may create moves on contracted midfielder-forward Chad Wingard, who becomes a free agent at the end of next year.

Port Adelaide's Jared Polec listens to coach Ken Hinkley's three-quarter time address in the round 23 clash with Essendon at Adelaide Oval.

The protracted dealings between Polec and Port Adelaide has led to frustration and anger, says former teammate Kane Cornes.

The Power's games record holder, Cornes said Polec had been happy to seal a deal with Port Adelaide early in the season and that it was only because of the Power's unwillingness to act quickly that other clubs came in and bumped up his price.

Cornes said Polec was furious with how the whole episode had played out after expressing his desire to remain at Alberton early in the year.

"He's filthy at the club," Cornes said.

"My information is that he was after a certain figure at the start of the year, over a certain number of years, and the club wasn't willing to hand that over to him.

"They said, 'We'll wait to see how your form is, we'll wait to see how your body is, see how the year plays out.'

"It got to the point halfway through the year when Port Adelaide hadn't budged on that (initial) offer and what happens - four clubs, not two that we've been hearing about (North Melbourne and St Kilda), four clubs have come along and sniffed out Jared Polec.

"And he's said, 'Hang on, the money that I was after at Port Adelaide has just gone up, because I'm getting these crazy offers from other clubs.

Port Adelaide's Jared Polec under pressure during the Power's loss to Essendon.

"In the meantime Port Adelaide said, 'Here's that three-year deal that you wanted at the start of the year, here's the contract you wanted, sign it.'

"But Polec said, 'Hang on, I'm not signing that because I've got three other offers on the table.

"So he's recently had words with Port Adelaide to increase their offer, which they're not willing to do."

But Cornes, the Power's only 300-game player, did not blame Port Adelaide for its approach.

"That's some background behind it - he wanted to stay at Port Adelaide," Cornes said on FIVEaa on Wednesday night.

"But I'm not actually critical of Port Adelaide because what they are offering is three years at $600,000 and that's a fair offer from Port Adelaide.

"I think it's admirable that they haven't just budged and jumped. Now they know he's going but they'll get a good pick for him."