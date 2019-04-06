Port banks on Rockliff to keep powering

Tom Rockliff kicks Port Adelaide into attack in their opening round clash with Melbourne. Picture: Daniel Pockett/AAP

TOM Rockliff is being rewarded for a commitment to get back to his best, Port Adelaide assistant coach Nathan Bassett says.

The one-time Brisbane Lions skipper, 29, crossed to the Power at the end of the 2017 season, but was beset by injuries in his first year at Alberton.

Rockliff arrived after having shoulder surgery, and then needed to go under the knife again mid-season.

Also battling knee and calf soreness, he still managed 18 senior appearances and averaged 20 disposals, down on his career average of 26.

He has started 2019 in a blaze of glory, however, racking up a league-leading 81 disposals in his side's wins over Melbourne and Carlton in the absence of co-captain Ollie Wines (dislocated shoulder).

"He's had to take on a bit more responsibility," Bassett said.

"The good news for Rocky is he's responded really well to a strong preseason and he's started the season in good form.

"It's great for him because his attitude was excellent when he got here last year.

"It's good to see this year him being able to feel good about himself and he's backing it up with his actions."

Tonight, Rockliff will make his first visit back to the Gabba to take on his old side.

Wines returns to help tackle a Lions midfield led by Fremantle recruit Lachie Neale, who is coming off a 42-disposal game in the win over North Melbourne.

"They're using the ball well when they win it, and they're winning a fair bit of it through the midfield," Bassett said.

The ruck battle between Brisbane big man Stef Martin and the in-form Scott Lycett will be crucial.

- Terry Mallinder