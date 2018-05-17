Why Portia de Rossi has quit acting

AUSTRALIAN Portia de Rossi says she has retired from acting.

The Arrested Development star said she decided she wanted to work on something "challenging and different".

"You aren't a big fan of doing press and talk shows, so thank you for being here," DeGeneres said.

"She really doesn't. That's why she actually quit acting. She decided you didn't want to do anything more with acting and got off of Scandal."

De Rossi explained how she asked Shonda Rhimes to be written out of Scandal and told Arrested Development creator Mitch Hurwitz that she wouldn't return for Season 5.

"He seemed understanding and totally got it and we had a great conversation and then he wrote me into five episodes," she said.

"Don't know how it happened but I am on Season 5."

Arrested Development actors Jeffrey Tambor (front), Jason Bateman, Portia de Rossi and Jessica Walter. Picture: Supplied

Portia de Rossi, pictured with Kerry Washington, asked to be written out of Scandal. Picture: Supplied

De Rossi said she plans to dedicate her time to her own art curation and publication company called General Public.

The former Sirens star said DeGeneres was always the person fans want to talk to when they are seen in public.

"When I'm out with Ellen, fans come up to us and say, 'Oh, my God, Ellen, you're an angel.'

And then they look at me and go, 'And you're horrible!' It's funny," she said.

De Rossi, who has been married to DeGeneres since 2008, said the secret to their union is that they are best friends.

"We're just really good friends and we talk about everything, and we never ever, ever lie to each other, like, not even the tiniest lies," she said.

"And she's the only person I want to hang out with. Like, she is my best friend and I just want to be with her all the time.

"She's just so awesome! Who wouldn't want to be with Ellen all the time?" she said.