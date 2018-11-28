Portrait of an elder

PROUD PROJECT: Some of the people involved in the Yaegl Portrait Project, front row from left: photographer Brian Corlis, Yaegl Elders Aunty Beatrice Heron, Aunty Muriel Burns and Headling Centre worker Joanne Randall with Maclean High students.

PROUD PROJECT: Some of the people involved in the Yaegl Portrait Project, front row from left: photographer Brian Corlis, Yaegl Elders Aunty Beatrice Heron, Aunty Muriel Burns and Headling Centre worker Joanne Randall with Maclean High students.

A VERY exciting project is in the making in the Lower Clarence area - the Yaegl Elders Portrait Project.

The objective of the portrait project is to produce individual photographic portraits of about 20 Aboriginal Elders of the Yaegl Nation. The portraits will be in black and white and will be prepared in two formats - as a hardcover A3 size book, and as individually framed portraits. Accompanying each photograph will be the individual elder's story which will detail aspects of their life such as childhood memories, family, culture, and their responsibility as an Aboriginal Elder.

Photographer Brian Corlis, an 82-year-old non-Aboriginal photographer is the brainchild behind this idea. Brian has been taking pictures for almost 70 years. His work reflecting many different topics has been exhibited across eastern Australia and internationally.

He was inspired by a recent trip to New Zealand where he came across an exhibition of portraits of local female Maori Elders. Brian believes that a similar exhibition of Aboriginal Elders would contribute to recognising their importance and to promote a better understanding of Aboriginal culture.

Brian then approached respected Yaegl Elder, Aunty Lenore Parker, a lifelong friend of his wife Jeanette. Aunty Lenore embraced the concept wholeheartedly, and with the help of the Clarence Valley Aboriginal Healing Centre and Maclean High School, Brian and Aunty Lenore have been working to make the portrait project concept a reality.

Aunty Lenore sees this project as a gift to all people especially our families, the youth and the schools. "For a lot of the Elders it was their first time to share their stories” she said. "The Elders are the gems of our community.”

Healing Centre staff have been working behind the scenes - contacting elders, arranging venues and dates for portraits to be taken etc - while Maclean Aboriginal High School students have been interviewing the Elders to document their life story that will accompany the portraits.

Yaegl Elder, Aunty Muriel Burns, was very pleased to be part of the project and thought it was wonderful that the high school students were involved.

"Our kids are eager to learn about the Elders' lives, which surprised me. They are lovely young men and women - it was a pleasure to talk to them,” she said.

Once an exhibition of the portraits has been held, Brian will give each elder their framed portrait. He will also give a copy of the book of portraits to the Yaegl community. Brian is also considering making copies for the National Library and the National Portrait Gallery.

Brian said he considered this project to be a pilot, which if successful, can then be undertaken in any other Aboriginal community across Australia.

Brian will return to Grafton in the new year to continue to photograph Elders to enable completion of the project.

