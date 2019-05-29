Portraits preserve history of kinfolk

THANKS: Irene Daley presents Sam and Janet Cullen with her Mishika painting to say thank you for the gift of the JW Lindt photographs.

IN DECEMBER 2004, a gift of kindness was given by Sam and Janet Cullen and family to the Clarence River peoples.

The gift was a selection of portraits from the collection Australian Aboriginals by JW Lindt - a renowned photographer who resided and worked in Grafton from 1871 to 1874.

In 2004, a steely determination began to realise the names and historical determinations of each individual from whence they came, their families and their Jagun of birth.

We have had a degree of success and the search continues, for as the title of the latest research book informs us, Photographs are Never Still.

There remains hope that one day from life, research and accidental acknowledgements of the hauntingly beautiful portraits of our kinfolk, one will be able to speak your name, to know their ancestral home and we can touch our hearts with pride and sadness as we simply say hello and welcome you to slumber in the Keeping Place of Identity at the Grafton Regional Gallery.

Respect, Irene Daley, Gumbaynggirr Elder