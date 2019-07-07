Posh and Becks celebrate 20 years

David and Victoria Beckham have been married for 20 years now, and the power couple celebrated the milestone in a very romantic way.

According to the New York Post, the couple jetted off to Paris and took a private tour of the Palace of Versailles.

"The most incredible visit on a very special day. Thank u to everyone who made it so memorable and all our family and friends for always supporting us as a family. Can't believe it's been 20 years!" the fashion designer, 45, wrote on social media.

"Most amazing visit to Le Château de Versailles on a very special day. Thank you to everyone for making it so memorable @chateauversailles One of the most beautiful places I've ever seen," the former professional soccer player, 44, added on his account.

The pair married in July 1999 after meeting at a charity soccer game in 1997. They share four children together: Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14, and Harper, 7.

They also have another amazing achievement to celebrate this year. In March, The Mirror reported that the Beckham's combined assets are worth $1 billion ($A1.43 billion).

In October, the former L.A. Galaxy player opened up about why his marriage work. He told The Independent, "To have been married for the amount of time that we have, it's always hard work.

"You make difficult situations, like travelling away, being away from each other - you make it work," Beckham added.

He added that all they want is to "protect" and lead by example for their kids. "We are hardworking and we feel that that is the right way to bring up our children, to prove and to show to them that actually you have to work really hard to be successful," he said.

This article first appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission.