POSITIONS VACANT: 13 new jobs you can apply for right now
Are you looking for a job? Or perhaps wanting to kick-start a new career? Check out these positions currently available throughout the Clarence Valley:
Holiday Letting Cleaner (Yamba)
Mexican Chef / Cook Manager (The Mexican, Yamba)
Regional Track Co-Ordinator (Greyhound Racing NSW)
Sales, Stores & Delivery Person - Casual Position (MacLeod's Furniture Court and Beds R Us, Grafton)
Delivery & Warehouse Store Person (MacLeod's Furniture Court and Beds R Us, Grafton)
Occupational Therapists (Spot4You & Spot4Kids, Yamba)
Speech Pathologist (Spot4You & Spot4Kids, Yamba)
Parking Officer (Clarence Valley Council)
Electrical, Instrumentation & Control Superintendent (Sunshine Sugar, Harwood)
Bank Manager (Westpac, Maclean)
Casual Support Worker (New Horizons, Grafton)
Correctional Case Officers (Clarence Correctional Centre)
Casual Sales Assistant (Liquorland, South Grafton)