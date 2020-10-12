Menu
POSITIONS VACANT: 13 new jobs you can apply for right now

Jenna Thompson
by
12th Oct 2020 2:00 PM
Are you looking for a job? Or perhaps wanting to kick-start a new career? Check out these positions currently available throughout the Clarence Valley:  

Holiday Letting Cleaner (Yamba)  

Mexican Chef / Cook Manager (The Mexican, Yamba)  

Regional Track Co-Ordinator (Greyhound Racing NSW)  

Sales, Stores & Delivery Person - Casual Position (MacLeod's Furniture Court and Beds R Us, Grafton)  

Delivery & Warehouse Store Person (MacLeod's Furniture Court and Beds R Us, Grafton)  

Occupational Therapists (Spot4You & Spot4Kids, Yamba)  

Speech Pathologist (Spot4You & Spot4Kids, Yamba)  

Parking Officer (Clarence Valley Council)  

Electrical, Instrumentation & Control Superintendent (Sunshine Sugar, Harwood)  

Bank Manager (Westpac, Maclean)  

Casual Support Worker (New Horizons, Grafton)  

Correctional Case Officers (Clarence Correctional Centre)  

Casual Sales Assistant (Liquorland, South Grafton)

