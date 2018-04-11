POSITIONS VACANT: 25 jobs in the Valley
This week we have 25 positions that are up for grabs around the Clarence Valley:
1. Physiotherapist YAMBA
2. Surveillance Officer GRAFTON/YAMBA
3. Safety Administrator ILUKA
4. Rigger/Dogman MACLEAN
5. Qualified Hairdresser GRAFTON
6. Communication & Stakeholder Engagement Officer GRAFTON
7. Form workers & Concreters HARWOOD
8. Contracts Administrator GRAFTON/YAMBA
9. Customer Service | Administrator MACLEAN
10. Water Cart Operator TYNDALE
11. Diesel Fitter GRAFTON
11. Construction Planner GRAFTON
12. Roster Clerk GRAFTON
13. Cleaning Laundry & Kitchen GRAFTON
14. Receptionist MACLEAN
15. Customer Service Officer GRAFTON
16. Project Engineer GRAFTON/YAMBA
17. Retail Assistant GRAFTON
18. Excavator Operator TYNDALE
19. Dozer Operator HARWOOD
20. Engineering Manager HARWOOD
21. Medical Receptionist/Typist GRAFTON
22. Quality Engineer GRAFTON/YAMBA
23. Drivers Wanted GRAFTON
24. Natural Resource Management Officer (Biodiversity) GRAFTON
25. Crane Operators GRAFTON