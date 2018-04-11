Menu
This week there is a medical receptionist / typist position available. John Mccutcheon
POSITIONS VACANT: 25 jobs in the Valley

Jenna Thompson
by
11th Apr 2018 10:00 AM

This week we have 25 positions that are up for grabs around the Clarence Valley:

1. Physiotherapist YAMBA

2. Surveillance Officer GRAFTON/YAMBA

3. Safety Administrator ILUKA

4. Rigger/Dogman MACLEAN

5. Qualified Hairdresser GRAFTON

6. Communication & Stakeholder Engagement Officer GRAFTON

7. Form workers & Concreters HARWOOD

8. Contracts Administrator GRAFTON/YAMBA

9. Customer Service | Administrator MACLEAN

10. Water Cart Operator TYNDALE

11. Diesel Fitter GRAFTON

11. Construction Planner GRAFTON

12. Roster Clerk GRAFTON

13. Cleaning Laundry & Kitchen GRAFTON

14. Receptionist MACLEAN

15. Customer Service Officer GRAFTON

16. Project Engineer GRAFTON/YAMBA

17. Retail Assistant GRAFTON

18. Excavator Operator TYNDALE

19. Dozer Operator HARWOOD

20. Engineering Manager HARWOOD

21. Medical Receptionist/Typist GRAFTON

22. Quality Engineer GRAFTON/YAMBA

23. Drivers Wanted GRAFTON

24. Natural Resource Management Officer (Biodiversity) GRAFTON

25. Crane Operators GRAFTON

