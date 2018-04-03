POSITIONS VACANT: Clarence Valley jobs up for grabs

This week there are a couple of youth positions.

Looking for a job? Here are 20 positions currently vacant in the Clarence Valley:

1. Youth Job Development Consultant GRAFTON

2. Radiographer GRAFTON

3. Hotel Manager GRAFTON

4. Foreman - RMS Roadwork and Bridges GRAFTON

5. Track Work Rider GRAFTON

6. Manufacturing Labourers GRAFTON

7. Administrator - Local Area Coordination GRAFTON

8. Traffic Controllers GRAFTON

9. Lifestyle Worker GRAFTON

10. Teacher of Hairdressing GRAFTON

11. Youth Advisor GRAFTON

12. Paving Crew Personnel GRAFTON

13. Supported Playgroup Facilitator GRAFTON

14. Experienced Pipe Layers GRAFTON

15. Early Childhood Teachers and Early Childhood Educators GRAFTON

16. Teacher YAMBA

17. Art Gallery Assistant YAMBA

18. Contracts Administrator YAMBA

19. Compactor Operator MACLEAN

20. Trainee / Graduate (Accounting) GRAFTON