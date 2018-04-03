POSITIONS VACANT: Clarence Valley jobs up for grabs
Looking for a job? Here are 20 positions currently vacant in the Clarence Valley:
1. Youth Job Development Consultant GRAFTON
2. Radiographer GRAFTON
3. Hotel Manager GRAFTON
4. Foreman - RMS Roadwork and Bridges GRAFTON
5. Track Work Rider GRAFTON
6. Manufacturing Labourers GRAFTON
7. Administrator - Local Area Coordination GRAFTON
8. Traffic Controllers GRAFTON
9. Lifestyle Worker GRAFTON
10. Teacher of Hairdressing GRAFTON
11. Youth Advisor GRAFTON
12. Paving Crew Personnel GRAFTON
13. Supported Playgroup Facilitator GRAFTON
14. Experienced Pipe Layers GRAFTON
15. Early Childhood Teachers and Early Childhood Educators GRAFTON
16. Teacher YAMBA
17. Art Gallery Assistant YAMBA
18. Contracts Administrator YAMBA
19. Compactor Operator MACLEAN
20. Trainee / Graduate (Accounting) GRAFTON