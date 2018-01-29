POSITIONS VACANT: Jobs in the Clarence Valley

DRIVER REQUIRED
Driver required for delivery work
C licence minimum (manual )
Clean driving history
Clean police check required
RSA a must
Hours will vary with Am & Pm shifts
Rotating roster
Local area knowledge a must
Customer service skills
Own transport to depot
Smart phone
Tech savy (pda used)
Fit for lifting and stairs work
To apply email relevant details to
keejar3@hotmail.com
RECEPTIONIST POSITION AVAILABLE
Maclean Local Real Estate is looking for a full time receptionist who is passionate about customer service and enjoys dealing with people.
As the first point of contact you will require good personal presentation and an excellent phone manner.
You will be required to perform a variety of tasks for our busy Real Estate Agency, including assisting our Property Management and Sales Team, answering and screening calls, receipting and general office duties. Bookkeeping skills would be beneficial but not essential.
You will require a Certificate of Registration or be prepared to get one. Knowledge about Apple Mac computers would also be beneficial but not essential, so long as you are willing to learn.
A sense of initiative and common sense coupled with accuracy and excellent communication skills will ensure success in this busy role.
If you wish to find out more email your resume with an introductory letter to jenny@clarencevalley.com.au
MC TRUCK DRIVER
Full time position
We have fulltime positions available for MC & experienced HC licenced drivers to operate out of our Grafton depot site.
Work with logging crew also involved.
A bar/cafe in Grafton is seeking a casual Bartender (up to 20 hours per week) to join our team.
A bar/cafe in Grafton is seeking a part time Barista (up to 30 hours per week) to join our team.
BUILDING AND FACILITIES COORDINATOR
This is a permanent full time position within Council's Open Spaces and Facilities Section.
Must be available to work 3 days each week with the capacity to flex up if required.