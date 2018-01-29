POSITIONS VACANT: Jobs in the Clarence Valley

DRIVER REQUIRED

Driver required for delivery work

C licence minimum (manual )

Clean driving history

Clean police check required

RSA a must

Hours will vary with Am & Pm shifts

Rotating roster

Local area knowledge a must

Customer service skills

Own transport to depot

Smart phone

Tech savy (pda used)

Fit for lifting and stairs work

To apply email relevant details to

keejar3@hotmail.com

RECEPTIONIST POSITION AVAILABLE

Maclean Local Real Estate is looking for a full time receptionist who is passionate about customer service and enjoys dealing with people.

As the first point of contact you will require good personal presentation and an excellent phone manner.

You will be required to perform a variety of tasks for our busy Real Estate Agency, including assisting our Property Management and Sales Team, answering and screening calls, receipting and general office duties. Bookkeeping skills would be beneficial but not essential.

You will require a Certificate of Registration or be prepared to get one. Knowledge about Apple Mac computers would also be beneficial but not essential, so long as you are willing to learn.

A sense of initiative and common sense coupled with accuracy and excellent communication skills will ensure success in this busy role.

If you wish to find out more email your resume with an introductory letter to jenny@clarencevalley.com.au

MC TRUCK DRIVER

Full time position

TRUCK DRIVERS

We have fulltime positions available for MC & experienced HC licenced drivers to operate out of our Grafton depot site.

EXPERIENCED MILL HAND

Work with logging crew also involved.

CASUAL BARTENDER

A bar/cafe in Grafton is seeking a casual Bartender (up to 20 hours per week) to join our team.

PART TIME BARISTA

A bar/cafe in Grafton is seeking a part time Barista (up to 30 hours per week) to join our team.

BUILDING AND FACILITIES COORDINATOR

This is a permanent full time position within Council's Open Spaces and Facilities Section.

PRACTICE NURSE - PART TIME

Must be available to work 3 days each week with the capacity to flex up if required.